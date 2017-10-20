Azerbaijan signs trade co-op MoUs with Persian Gulf states

2017-10-20 13:12 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) has signed two memorandums on development of trade cooperation with the Arab states of the Persian Gulf during the joint business forum in Baku Oct. 20.

The memorandum of understanding on cooperation with the Federation of Chambers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) was signed by AZPROMO President Rufat Mammadov and Federation’s Secretary General Abdul Rahim Hassan Al Naqi.

The memorandum of understanding on cooperation with the Yanbu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Saudi Arabia) was signed by Rufat Mammadov and the Chamber’s Chairman Murad Ali Al-Aroui.

Moreover, during the business forum, a memorandum was signed between the standardization institute of Azerbaijan and the GCC Standardization Organization. The document was signed by the two organizations’ heads, Namig Tagiyev and Nabil Molla.

Baku is hosting a business forum between Azerbaijan and Gulf Cooperation Council. A delegation representing 100 Arab companies arrived in Baku to participate in the business forum.