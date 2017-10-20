President Ilham Aliyev attends D8 Summit in Istanbul (PHOTO) (UPDATE )

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

Trend:

The 9th Summit of the Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) under the motto "Expanding Opportunities through Cooperation" kicked off in Istanbul Oct 9.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the Summit as a special guest at the invitation of President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Prior to the Summit a joint photo was taken.

The Summit started with the recitation of ayahs from Holy Quran.