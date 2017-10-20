Azerbaijan’s participation in D-8 summit is of strategic importance: expert

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s participation in the D-8 summit, being held in Istanbul today, is strategically important, Erdem Eren, Turkish foreign policy expert and chief coordinator of the Beyaz Harekat political movement, told Trend Oct. 20.

He said that Azerbaijan’s participation in the summit proves once again that Turkey sees Azerbaijan as its strategic partner in this important structure.

“The participation of Azerbaijan in the D-8 summit is a clear example of fraternal relations between Ankara and Baku,” noted Eren.

Eren said the organization of the D-8 summit was the idea of former Turkish Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan.

“After Erbakan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid special attention to the development of relations between the countries participating in the D-8 summit,” he added.

Eren said the Istanbul declaration is expected to be adopted as part of the D-8 summit, and the declaration is aimed at developing plans for further cooperation.

Istanbul hosts the summit of D-8 member countries – Turkey, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, at the invitation of President Erdogan, is participating in the D-8 summit as a special guest.

