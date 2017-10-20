Israeli Beresheet LaShalom Rainbow Theatre Group performs in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)

2017-10-20 13:42 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct.20

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend Life:

Israeli Beresheet LaShalom Rainbow Theatre Group performed in Baku as part of the "IMAGINE" Euro Tolerance Festival 2017.

The event was attended by artists and representatives of diplomatic missions. Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Stav highly appreciated the holding of the festival, which is a bridge of culture between peoples.

It is a great privilege to be present here at this performance, at this cultural event organized as part of the tolerance festival in Baku, Stav told Trend Life.

“I think it is a wonderful and optimistic performance about the ability of human being irrespective to their belief, religion and ethnicity to live together, to create together. Especially, it is heartwarming to see the young generation looking so forward to the future, to the open and bright future,” said the diplomat.

Stav pointed out that he is very proud of this youth from Israel and very happy that Baku, the capital of tolerance was kind enough to host this event.

IMAGINE Euro Tolerance Festival is being held in Baku from 12 to 20 October and presents a dense calendar of events: musical performances, debates and discussions, film screenings, photo video contest, art exhibitions and more.



A number of well-known film directors, musicians and other artists and performers are present in Baku in the framework of IMAGINE.



IMAGINE Euro Tolerance Festival promotes through different expressions of art, the values of tolerance, social respect, and coexistence.