Gulf Cooperation Council identifies sectors to develop co-op with Azerbaijan

2017-10-20 14:19 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The Arab countries of the Persian Gulf are interested in developing relations with Azerbaijan in tourism, hotel business, agriculture and trade, Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (Gulf Cooperation Council) Abdul Latif Bin Rashid Al Zayani, told reporters in Baku Oct. 20.

“We attach great importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan in various areas. Our goal is to develop relations with your country in trade, investment, economy, agriculture and other areas,” said the secretary general, adding that for this purpose it is possible to prepare relevant programs.

According to him, Azerbaijan and the Arab countries have many opportunities to develop cooperation.

Al Zayani also stressed that Azerbaijan has been able to achieve great success thanks to its wise leadership.

Baku is hosting a business forum of Azerbaijan and Gulf Cooperation Council. A delegation representing 100 Arab companies arrived in Baku to participate in the business forum.