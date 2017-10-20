Azerbaijan should rely only on itself in Karabakh conflict settlement - Deputy PM

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan should rely only on itself and its strength in the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Hasanov.

Hasanov, who also chairs the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, made the remarks at a Committee board meeting.

He noted that the only hope of Azerbaijan, including IDPs, in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s resolution is President Ilham Aliyev.

“Our main task is to solve this issue in a short time based on norms and principles of international law, within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity,” Hasanov noted.

Touching upon the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly, the deputy PM noted that certain remarks Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan made there caused laughter and great concern in Armenia.

“By this speech, the Armenian president disgraced himself in front of the world community,” he said, adding that Ilham Aliyev, instead, informed the international community about the Armenian criminal regime’s actions over the last 25 years.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.