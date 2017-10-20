Spanish Mundo Deportivo apologizes for presenting Qarabağ FC as Armenian (PHOTO)

2017-10-20 14:40 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct.20

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Spanish sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo has apologized for mistakenly presenting Azerbaijan’s Qarabağ football club as Armenian in an article dedicated to Atletico’s Yannick Ferreira Carrasco on http://urbanian.mundodeportivo.com website Oct.19, Trend learned from Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

After intervention by Azerbaijan’s embassy in Spain, the newspaper's staff apologized for the gross mistake and corrected the information, and mentioned that Qarabağ football club belongs to Azerbaijan, said the ministry.