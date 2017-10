Azerbaijan establishes new medal

2017-10-20

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

A new medal "For Merits in Civil Aviation" was established in Azerbaijan.

For this purpose, draft amendments to the law "On the establishment of orders and medals of Azerbaijan" was discussed at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament Oct. 20.

The bill was put to the vote and adopted.