Azerbaijani gov’t expects stable GDP growth until 2021

2017-10-20 15:01 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijani government has forecast growth of Azerbaijan’s real GDP in 2018 at 1.5 percent, according to the presentation of draft state and consolidated budgets for 2018 and the next three years.

According to the document, Azerbaijan’s GDP next year is expected to reach 69.4 billion manats. At the same time, 47.6 billion manats of the GDP will account for the non-oil sector, which will grow 2.9 percent next year.

According to the document, 83 percent of Azerbaijan’s GDP will account for the private sector.

In 2016, Azerbaijan’s GDP decreased by 3.1 percent. The Azerbaijani government expects that this year, the country’s economy will grow 0.3 percent and will continue growing until 2021.

GDP volume and its growth for 2017-2021:

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 GDP, in billion manats 68.164 69.396 72.727 77.403 81.053 Real GDP growth (%) 0.3 1.5 1.4 3.7 2.9

Incomes of Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2018 are projected at 20.127 billion manats (including centralized incomes - 19.476 billion manats, local incomes - 650.671 million manats), expenditures are projected at 20.905 billion manats (including centralized expenses - 20.182 billion manats, local expenses - 724.092 million manats).

It is projected that Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2018 will be based on oil price of $45 per barrel.

The official exchange rate for Oct. 20 is 1.7001 AZN/USD.