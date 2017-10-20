Uzbek president holds meeting on preschool education reforms

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 20

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

The issues of radical improvement of preschool education system were discussed at a meeting held on Oct. 19 under the chairmanship of Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

According to the Uzbek president’s press service, the meeting was attended by the country’s prime minister, state advisors to the president, ministers and other officials.

A new structure – the Ministry of Preschool Education – was established in Uzbekistan by the presidential decree, dated September 30, 2017.

The expansion of the state and non-state network of preschool educational institutions, the solution of personnel issues, and the radical improvement of the quality of the preparation of children for school are among the new ministry’s tasks.

The work carried out in this direction was discussed at the meeting.

Moreover, the issue of organization of high-quality medical service in preschool educational institutions, establishment of healthy food system fully in line with sanitary and hygienic norms and rules, and others were raised during the meeting.