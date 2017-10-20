Arab countries request preferences from Azerbaijan

2017-10-20 15:09 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Federation of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Chambers offers Azerbaijan to eliminate double taxation, reduce customs duties for the import of products from the Arab countries and simplify financial transactions between the countries.

This was stated by Abdulrahim Hasan Naqi, secretary general of the Federation of GCC Chambers, at the Azerbaijan-Gulf Cooperation Council business forum in Baku Oct. 20.

He noted that Azerbaijan is one of the promising markets for investment, and proposed to organize an exhibition of Arab companies’ products in Baku in 2018 for expanding investment and trade relations.

Naqi added that a list of projects can be created, which are being carried out or planned to be implemented, that could involve Arab companies.

“We would like to offer the creation of a special portal through which our companies could study local legislation,” he said.

Among other proposals, he noted the possibility of creating maritime routes, simplifying the visa regime and abolishing visa fees, saying visa fees can be added to the cost of the ticket.

Baku hosts the Azerbaijan-Gulf Cooperation Council business forum on Oct. 20. A delegation comprising representatives of 100 Arab companies is participating in the forum.