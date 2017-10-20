MP: Azerbaijan must thoroughly analyze relations with PACE

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Azerbaijani delegation defended the country’s interests at the highest level at the PACE autumn session but that session was not easy, head of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE, MP Samad Seyidov said.

Seyidov made the remarks at a meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament Oct. 20.

He added that the reason for holding such a PACE session is connected not only with the preparation of a number of documents related to Azerbaijan.

"A few days of PACE autumn session were dedicated to Azerbaijan,” he said. “The issue related to Azerbaijan was discussed not only at the meeting, but also in committees and political parties. Besides Azerbaijan, 10 more countries are monitored, however, questions on those countries are put aside and only Azerbaijan is being targeted. Unfortunately, some MPs attended the PACE autumn session to demonstrate a biased position on Azerbaijan."

Seyidov added that those attacks on Azerbaijan are connected with the country’s successful policy.

"We must thoroughly analyze our relations with PACE," he said. “If it becomes obvious that unpleasant processes against Azerbaijan are underway in the Council of Europe, the country will have to demonstrate its resolute position."