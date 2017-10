Turkish PM urges Ankara mayor to resign

2017-10-20

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim urged Mayor of Ankara Ibrahim Melih Gokcek to resign, Turkish media outlets report Oct. 20.

The PM also expressed hope that Gokcek fulfills the government’s demand.

Gokcek has been the mayor of Ankara since 1994.