Renewed “Daily” bundles from Nar

2017-10-20 16:03 | www.trend.az | 0

In order to provide the customers with countrywide calling minutes and mobile data on a daily basis, Nar offers advantageous opportunities, one of which is distinctive “Daily” bundles offer. For instance, customers who purchases the “Daily 59 gapik” bundle will be able to have a better control over daily funds spent on mobile communications services, by getting 25 minutes for countrywide calls and 100 Mb of internet. All you need to do in order to benefit from this offer is simply dial *777#59#YES.

Another advantageous option, offered by the mobile operator, is “Daily 40 gapik” bundle. This bundle will be activated automatically on daily basis and allow you to get 200 Mb of internet traffic for only 40 gapik per day. Those who wish to benefit from this bundle can do so by dialing *777#24#YES.

The “Daily 10 gapik” bundle will provide the customers with a possibility to stay online every day by paying a very small amount of money. Thus, this bundle will provide 30 Mb of internet traffic in exchange for as low as 10 gapik per day, and will also be activated automatically on daily basis. This bundle can be activated by dialing *777#12#YES.

