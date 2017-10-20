Iran’s services export up by 13%

2017-10-20 16:30 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iran exported $6,047 million worth of services during the first half of the current fiscal year (March 20-Sept. 22), according to a report released by the country’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Oct. 18.

Iran’s services exports registered a rise by 13.3 percent compared to the same period of the preceding year.

Iran’s revenues via service exports accounted for $967.5 million in the sixth Iranian calendar month.

The Islamic Republic includes technical and engineering services exports, tourism and transit sector in service sector exports.

Iran’s technical and engineering services export stood at $464 million in the 6-month period, registering a huge rise by 2009 percent.

Tourism sector revenues stood at $3.943 billion, registering a fall by 1.1 percent year-on-year.

The country’s revenues through road transit stood at $1,238 million (a 27.2 percent increase), followed by air transportation ($195 million, a 12.3 percent increase), marine transportation ($148.5 million, a 2.8 percent increase) and railway ($58.9 million, a 57.2 percent increase).

Iran plans to increase the value of the services provided to other countries to $30 billion by 2021.