Azerbaijan's participation in D8 summit recognizes its role as important player in Islamic world

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

By Gulgiz Muradova Trend:

Azerbaijan's participation in the 9th Summit of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation recognizes the role of Azerbaijan as one of the important players in the Islamic world along with Turkey and Pakistan, said Muhammad Asif Noor, director of the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies and president of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Friendship Forum.

Turkey hosted the Summit on Oct. 20 under the theme ‘Expanding Opportunities Through Cooperation’, taking over the charge from Pakistan.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Iranian First Vice President Es'haq Jahangiri and Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla attended the summit.

Asif Noor emphasized that Azerbaijan is a major regional player in the energy-rich and strategically significant Caucasus region.

"Both Turkey and Azerbaijan enjoy deep rooted relations with highest level of diplomatic, political, economic and strategic relations. The presence of Azerbaijan in the Summit is of both strategic importance and also has long term impact on the expansion of opportunities for the D8 countries wherein Pakistan also holds a prominent place," Asif Noor said.

"With the presence of Azerbaijan in the Summit, the message is clear - Turkey provides ample significance to Azerbaijan in its national, regional and international political world view," he said, adding that Azerbaijan is an important economic player as well, considering the large scale energy projects.

Asif Noor stressed that Azerbaijan's participation in the summit has also a deep meaning and message to the aggressive state of Armenia.