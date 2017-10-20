Cekuta: 7,000 Azerbaijanis studied in US over 25 years of diplomatic relations

2017-10-20 19:23 | www.trend.az | 0



Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:



As many as 7,000 Azerbaijanis studied in the US over 25 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, said Robert Cekuta, the US ambassador to Azerbaijan.



He made the remarks during the EducationUSA Fair in Baku.



EducationUSA Fair is an annual event and its purpose is to help Azerbaijanis find out the ways of being able to study in the US, said the ambassador.



Cekuta said 11 different universities from different parts of the US as well as schools specializing in different fields are participating in the EducationUSA Fair.



“Over more than 25 years of diplomatic relations between the US and Azerbaijan, 7000 Azerbaijanis have studied in the US on official US government programs and many hundreds more studies in the US on some private programs,” he said.



The ambassador pointed out that the value of Azerbaijanis studying in the US is that they build the highest bridge between the two countries and also help Azerbaijan to build a strong, stable and prosperous future.



He noted that there is an upward tendency in the number of Azerbaijani students asking about studying in the US.