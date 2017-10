8 hurt after knife attack in Polish shopping mall

2017-10-20 19:39 | www.trend.az | 0

Eight people have been taken to hospital in south-eastern Poland after a man attacked them with a knife at a shopping mall, police said, Dailymail.co.uk reported.

A 27-year-old man has been detained after the attack in the city of Stalowa Wola.

Six of the eight people injured in the attack have serious wounds, police said.