Warlick held fair position on Karabakh conflict when he was OSCE MG co-chair: MP

James Warlick held a fair position and made correct statements on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict when he was a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Azerbaijani MP Elman Mammadov said Oct. 20.

He was commenting on the speech of Ambassador James Warlick, former OSCE Minsk Group co-chair from the US, at a briefing on “Averting All-Out War in Nagorno-Karabakh: The Role of the US and OSCE”, which took place Oct. 18 in the Russell Senate Office Building.

“James Warlick always expressed a progressive opinion,” Mammadov said. “Even when he was leaving the post of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair, he made a fair statement. But unfortunately, the country he represents takes a different position: the US is the world’s hegemon, and if Washington and Moscow agree on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, such a dwarf state like Armenia will have to fulfill their demand.”

On Oct. 19, Warlick addressed a briefing on “Averting All-Out War in Nagorno-Karabakh: The Role of the US and OSCE”, organized by the US Congress Helsinki Commission. He noted that six elements, based on the Madrid Principles, should be an integral part of the peace agreement and be accepted as one package.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.