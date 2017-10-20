Azerbaijani MP talks Armenian provocation attempt in Brussels

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Armenians continue provocations to disrupt the negotiations on settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and the fourth “congress” of European Armenians held in Brussels Oct. 18-19 with organizational support of the Armenian diaspora is also a part of this activity, Azerbaijani MP Elman Nasirov told Trend Oct. 20.

The MP said that by such actions the Armenian lobby wants to accuse Azerbaijan of being a side that impedes the peace process.

“That’s why they make provocations in this direction, but their provocations are prevented,” Nasirov said.

He noted that Armenians try to violate the negotiation process by these actions.

Armenian officials are also trying to mislead the international community, the MP added.

The fourth "congress" of European Armenians was held in Brussels on Oct. 18-19 with the organizational support of the Armenian diaspora. During a session that took place in the building of the European Parliament within the "congress", it was planned to commit a provocation with participation of “representatives” of the illegal regime established in Azerbaijan’s territories occupied by Armenia.

Despite arrival of the head of the puppet Armenian regime, Bako Sahakyan and his accomplices, in Brussels and their attempt to participate in the “congress”, their participation in the event held in the building of the European Parliament was prevented.