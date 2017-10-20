Azerbaijan commissions new military unit of Air Defense Forces

2017-10-20 20:06 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s minister of defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense took part in the opening of a new military unit of the Air Defense Forces, and got acquainted with the conditions created for the servicemen, the press service of the Ministry of Defense said Oct. 20.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense inspected the headquarters, the soldiers’ barracks, the mess hall, the medical point, the parade ground, the sports town, as well as other service and administrative facilities of the military unit.

Then the minister of defense, having visited the combat control point, inquired about the purpose, as well as operational and physical characteristics of the multipurpose radar stations, launcher and other military means installed there.

The minister of defense was informed that the most advanced weapons and military equipment that are in the use of the military unit are able to detect, determine flight parameters and destroy aerodynamic targets and ballistic missiles, as well as all kinds of other air targets in a complex interference condition.

Highly appreciating the combat readiness of military personnel, who demonstrated professional skills and knowledge, the minister of defense gave appropriate instructions to the Air Force command.