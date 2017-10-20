Exhibition of Azerbaijani carpets opens in Tashkent

2017-10-20 20:14 | www.trend.az | 0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 20

By Diana Aliyeva– Trend:

The exhibition of Azerbaijani carpets was held in the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on October 19.

“Azerbaijan has been famous for various kinds of national art since ancient times,” Samir Abbasov, director of the center, said at the opening of the exhibition. “Among this variety, Azerbaijan’s carpet weaving is a bright page in the world art history.”

A lot of carpets were carried from Azerbaijan to foreign countries in the Middle Ages. Those carpets had a complex ornament and unique patterns.

There were small feudal khanates in northern Azerbaijan in the second half of the 18th century, namely, Sheki, Baku, Guba, Karabakh, Irevan, Ganja, Nakhchivan, Shirvan. At this time, the carpet production greatly expanded. Each khanate had its own carpet workshop. As a result, the carpet weaving schools were established there.

The Azerbaijan Carpet Museum was established in 1967. The international conferences devoted to that kind of art are regularly held.

"Traditional carpet art in Azerbaijan" was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in November 2010.