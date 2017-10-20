Azerbaijan selects supplier of PIN/PUK codes for new IDs

2017-10-20 20:34 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economic Development said in a message Oct. 20 that it has selected a supplier of envelopes with PIN/PUK codes necessary for the introduction of e-signature in the next-generation IDs in the country.

The Swiss Trub Trading (International) AG Company, the contract with which was signed Oct. 12, 2017, was chosen as supplier of 600,000 envelopes (on a tender basis).

Earlier, a source in Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economic Development told Trend that the issuance of the first 600,000 next-generation IDs to population in Azerbaijan will start Jan. 1, 2018.

Trub’s technical proposals for production and personalization of the next-generation IDs were studied for compliance with modern security requirements, as well as in order to ensure that the possibility of forgery of the IDs is low.

The infrastructure for the issuance of IDs in Azerbaijan, as well as a new certification center necessary for the integration of e-signature certificates into the IDs, are being tested.