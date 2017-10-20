MP: Invitation for Ilham Aliyev to D-8 summit testifies to Azerbaijan’s growing role in region, world

2017-10-20

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Turkey's inviting Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as a special guest to the D-8 summit in Istanbul testifies to Azerbaijan's growing role in the region and the world, Azerbaijani MP Musa Gasimli told Trend Oct. 20.

"Invitation for the Azerbaijani president to the summit of the D-8, founded in 1997 by Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Indonesia, Egypt and Nigeria, testifies to Azerbaijan’s growing role in regional and world politics,” he said. “This invitation is connected with the authority of President Aliyev and Azerbaijan’s desire to cooperate with other countries.”

Gasimli said that Azerbaijan maintains good relations with all member-states of the organization in Europe, Asia and Africa.

The 9th Summit of the Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) was held in Istanbul Oct. 20.