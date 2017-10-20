UNEC scientist to make research in Harvard University

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

Director of UNEC Business school, associated professor Nazim Hajiyev was invited to make research in the Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies for 10 months. The researcher will explore “Hydrocarbon resources (oil and gas) in global market and their perspectives”.

The information about UNEC scientist N. Hajiyev has been already placed on the official website of the Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies.

Hajiyev is the project author of competition code of the Azerbaijan Republic. DAAD, USAID, UNDP, EWMI and Azerbaijan Republic Science Fund support his researches. UNEC scientist delivers a lecture on “Economy of Oil and Gas resources” in Greece.