Azerbaijani travel companies, Italian tour operators agree on co-op

2017-10-20

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

Trend:

JW Marriott Absheron Baku Hotel hosted a meeting Oct. 19 between representatives of tour operators from Italy and Azerbaijani travel companies for acquaintance and establishing cooperation, a source in the National Tourism Promotion Bureau of Azerbaijan told Trend Oct. 20.

The meeting was held within the framework of an information tour organized by the bureau.

The source noted that Azerbaijan’s tourism opportunities were presented at the event and information was provided regarding the work done by the country’s National Tourism Promotion Bureau.

Discussions were held in connection with the potential of tripartite cooperation in the field of tourism.

At the end of the event, a preliminary agreement with 22 Italian companies was reached for the future cooperation.