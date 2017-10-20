Azerbaijan’s trading house in Ukraine may open by year-end (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s trading house may open in Ukraine by the end of 2017, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said at the Azerbaijan-Ukraine business meeting in Baku Oct. 20.

“The trading house has already passed the state registration in Ukraine and site is being selected now,” he said. “I believe it will start operating by the end of 2017 or early 2018.”

To date, Azerbaijan has a trading house in Belarus.

“Currently the priority for Azerbaijan is to open trading houses in neighboring countries,” Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Sahil Babayev said earlier.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Ukraine amounted to $483.2 million in January-September 2017, which is 2.1 times more compared to the same period of 2016.

At the same time, the export of Azerbaijani products to Ukraine increased by 5.1 times - from $32.94 million to $166.9 million, while imports of Ukrainian products to Azerbaijan increased by 59.2 percent (from $198.74 million to $316.3 million).