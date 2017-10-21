Turkey takes lion’s share in goods export to Iran by roads

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

The latest statistics by Iranian transportation organization proves that Turkey has played a significant role in exports of goods to Iran through roads in recent months.

According to Iran Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization, Turkey accounted for 64 percent of goods exported to Iran by trucks over the first half of the current fiscal year (starting March 20).

About one million tons of freight was imported into Iran through road checkpoints across the country, indicating an increase of 12 percent year on year.

In the meantime, Iran’s exports through its road checkpoints amounted to three million tons, indicating an increase of two percent.

Meanwhile, oil products amounted for 25 percent of the country’s exports in the mentioned period. The non-oil products accounted for 99 percent of the country’s imports.

In this period of time, Iranian trucks transported 69 percent of the country’s exported goods and 44 percent of goods imported into the country.