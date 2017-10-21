US stocks close higher amid tax reform expectation

2017-10-21 02:15 | www.trend.az | 0

US stocks ended higher on Friday amid rising expectation for a tax reform in the country, Xinhua reported.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 165.59 points, or 0.71 percent, to 23,328.63. The S&P 500 gained 13.11 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,575.21. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 23.99 points, or 0.36 percent, to 6,629.05.

The US Senate approved a budget of four trillion US dollars on Thursday, taking a crucial step toward Republicans' goal of passing a tax plan this year.

Expectations for corporate tax cuts had increased recently, sending US stocks to record highs, with the Dow breaking the 23,000-threhold for the first time earlier this week.

Traders also kept an eye on the earnings reports on Friday.

General Electric (GE) reported adjusted third-quarter profit of 29 cents per share, missing market estimates of 49 cents per share. The company also cut its full-year outlook. Shares of GE increased 1.06 percent to close at 23.83 US dollars.

According to consulting company Earnings Scout, this earnings season has gotten off to a good start, about 80 percent of companies that have reported beating on the bottom line, while over 70 percent have topped sales estimates.