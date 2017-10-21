Turkmenistan, Tajikistan interested in developing relations in energy, transport sectors

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 21

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The delegation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan was on in Dushanbe with a working visit October 18-20.

Within the framework of the visit, meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Aslov and his deputy Nizomiddin Zohidi were held .

"During the talks, special attention was paid to the preparation of high-level visits", said in the statement of the Turkmen MFA.

The sides noted the importance of cooperation within authoritative international organizations.

During the discussion of issues of trade and economic cooperation, the sides expressed interest in developing relations in the energy and transport sectors.

Earlier it was reported that the construction of the railroad Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Tajikistan is indicative in cooperation between the two countries.

In November 2016, within the framework of this project, a ceremony of opening a new railway from the Turkmen city of Atamurat to the Afghan settlement of Akin was held.

The new road will eventually connect the Afghan section of Akin-Andkhoy with the Atamurat-Ymamnazar section in Turkmenistan and the Pyandj in Tajikistan, which will boost the trade cooperation.

In addition, plans for the construction of the fourth branch of the gas pipeline from Turkmenistan to China through Tajikistan are being studied.