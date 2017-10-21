Shootout in Egypt Kills At Least 30 Police Officers

Dozens of Egyptian security personnel died Friday while raiding a suspected insurgency hideout in the country's western desert. The death toll has risen to at least 35, according to Egyptian officials, Sputnik reports referring Reuters..

The suspected militants also likely suffered casualties during the raid. Officials told the New York Times the incident occurred in Egypt's Giza Governorate, when police went to act on a tip about the militants' location.

The target of the operation was a residence where it was believed eight members of the Hasm Movement were located. Hasm has taken credit for the murders of judges and police officers in the country over the last year, Al Arabiya reports. Cairo alleges that Hasm is a violent branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, but the brotherhood has denied being linked to Hasm.

Egyptian security forces are conducting an operation to search the area where the firefight occurred, 135 kilometers southwest of Cairo, the Egyptian Interior Ministry said.