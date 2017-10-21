Voting in local elections started in Georgia

Electoral polling stations for local government elections opened on Saturday in Georgia, RİA Novosti reported.

Georgians will choose 64 mayors of cities and districts and deputies of 64 municipal legislatures (sakrebulo). More than 3,3 thousand polling stations were opened on the national scale.

22 political parties, five electoral blocs and one initiative group passed registration for participation in these elections. More than 2 thousand deputies will be elected to 64 municipal legislative bodies.