UN promoting rational water use in Turkmenistan

2017-10-21 09:54

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 21

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Ashgabat has hosted a meeting of the council of the joint program of the Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources of Turkmenistan and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), with participation of national experts in the field of rational water use, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reports.

The meeting participants discussed stages of implementation of the “Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy for Sustainable Water Management in Turkmenistan” project.

The council members drafted a work plan, including such measures as assistance in the operation of diesel pumping units when they are transferred to power supply and the use of solar energy for supplying drinking water to the territories near the village of Bury in Central Karakum.

Cooperation of project specialists and enterprises in the Ahal, Dashoguz and Mary regions producing concrete pipes and slabs is planned.

In particular, the ways of using synthetic cables instead of steel reinforcement in reinforced concrete slabs, the production of plastic sheets for canal lining, as well as special non-pressure concrete and plastic pipes for water supply and drainage were suggested, according to the article.