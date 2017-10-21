589,000 Rohingyas Have Fled to Bangladesh Since August 25

The United Nations said Friday that 589,000 Rohingya refugees have fled Myanmar to Bangladesh since August 25, VOA reports.

Spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters that just over half of them are staying at a large site known as the Kutupalong Expansion, where aid partners are working to improve basic services, infrastructure and road access.

The U.N. and international partners are struggling to meet the needs of the constantly increasing refugee population. An international pledging conference is set for Monday in Geneva. It aims to raise $434 million to assist 1.2 million refugees through February 2018.

Almost 60 percent of the refugees are children, and the U.N. children's agency, UNICEF, says children are particularly threatened by desperate living conditions and waterborne diseases.