Next meeting of Azerbaijan-Ukraine commission to be held November

2017-10-21 10:46 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Next meeting of Azerbaijan-Ukraine intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation will be held Nov.13-17, first vice prime minister, Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine Stepan Kubiv told reporters in Baku.

“We, together with Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry, have already outlined issues to be discussed at the intergovernmental commission's meeting,” Kubiv said.

Kubiv also noted that work is underway to prepare the first meeting of Azerbaijan-Ukraine intergovernmental commission on tourism.

“In addition, we are preparing for the sixth meeting of presidents of Azerbaijan and Ukraine, Ilham Aliyev and Petro Poroshenko,” added Kubiv.

Ukraine’s direct investments in Azerbaijan amounted to $25 million, said Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev at the Azerbaijan-Ukraine business meeting in Baku Oct. 20.

He said that currently 116 companies with Ukrainian capital operate in Azerbaijan.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Ukraine amounted to $483.2 million in January-September 2017, which is 2.1 times more compared to the same period of 2016.

At the same time, the export of Azerbaijani products to Ukraine increased by 5.1 times from $32.94 million to $166.9 million, while imports of Ukrainian products to Azerbaijan increased by 59.2 percent from $198.74 million to $316.3 million.