Uzbekistan actively participating in SCO’s development

2017-10-21 | www.trend.az

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 21

By Diana Aliyeva– Trend:

Uzbekistan actively participates in the development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Uzbek Foreign Ministry reported Oct. 21.

On Oct. 20, Tashkent hosted the fifth meeting of the ministers of justice of the SCO.

In addition, on Oct. 25-27, it is planned to hold a meeting of chairmen of the supreme courts of the SCO states in Tashkent.

The Uzbek side informed participants of a regular meeting of the SCO Council of National Coordinators, held in Beijing Oct.17-20, about these events.

At the meeting, representatives from India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan exchanged views on the current issues of the SCO activities, including the preparations for the upcoming meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) and other joint events.