MP: Invitation for Ilham Aliyev to D-8 summit proves Azerbaijan-Turkey brotherhood

2017-10-21 11:31 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Turkey’s inviting Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as a special guest to the 9th Summit of the Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) once again proves the brotherhood of the two countries, Azerbaijani MP Tahir Rzayev told Trend.

He said that Azerbaijan is always with Turkey, and Turkey is always with Azerbaijan.

“The invitation for President Ilham Aliyev to the D-8 summit shows that Azerbaijan is a leading country in the region,” the MP said. “The invitation speaks of Azerbaijan’s growing authority on the international arena. It is also an example of friendship and brotherhood between Turkey and Azerbaijan.”

Commenting on the speech of President Aliyev at the D-8 summit, Rzayev said the head of state touched upon important issues.

“As at all international events, this time, President Ilham Aliyev also spoke about the main problem of Azerbaijan, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and underlined that Armenia continues its aggressive policy and evades diplomatic negotiations,” the MP added. “The head of state noted that historical monuments, including mosques, were destroyed in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. He called on Muslim states to solidarity in this matter.”

“Azerbaijan is known for its tolerance in the world, however, Armenians destroyed mosques in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan,” Rzayev noted. “The president of Azerbaijan has rightly pointed out that no Muslim country should cooperate with a state that destroys mosques. Unfortunately, today, some Islamic states cooperate with Armenia, and this contradicts Islamic solidarity.”

The 9th Summit of the Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) was held in Istanbul Oct. 20.