Biggest gasoline plant being built in Turkmenistan

2017-10-21 11:47 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 21

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

The biggest gasoline production plant is being built in the Ovadandepe settlement of the Ahal province of Turkmenistan, the country’s State News Agency (TDH) reported.

According to the information given by the customer, the Turkmengas state concern, the plant, which is being built with participation of Japan's Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., will for the first time in the world carry out large-volume distillation of natural gas into liquid fuel.

The Gas-to-Gasoline (GTG) project, based on the technology of the Danish company Haldor Topsoe, will allow annually processing 1.785 billion cubic meters of natural gas and producing 600,000 tons of RON 92 gasoline that meets Euro 5 requirements.

Synthetic fuel will be characterized by almost ideal environmental characteristics, says the report.

It was earlier reported that the project worth about $1.7 billion is financed through investments of Japan and Turkmengas state concern.