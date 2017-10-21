Azerbaijan may play important role in strengthening of D-8: expert

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s participation in the 9th Summit of the Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) proves once again that the country may play an important role in strengthening of D-8, Naciye Selin Senocak, UNESCO Cultural Diplomacy, Governance and Education Chair Holder at Istanbul Aydin University, told Trend Oct. 21.

Senocak, who is also the director of the Center for Diplomatic and Strategic Studies (CEDS) in Paris, was commenting on the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as a special guest in the D-8 summit held in Istanbul Oct. 20.

Prior to that, Azerbaijan spoke in the UN with important initiatives that can help restoration of peace and can also become an example for the Islamic world, Senocak said.

In her opinion, as long as the Muslim countries don't unite and achieve development, they will be threatened by a split under the influence of external forces.

“We shouldn’t forget that more than four million Muslims have died so far after the war in the Persian Gulf,” she said. “The development of Muslim countries can only take place through the strengthening of the D-8.”

The expert noted that the idea of ​​creating the D-8, which includes Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey, was expressed by former Turkish Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan.

“Unfortunately, after the death of Professor Erbakan, Turkey didn’t pay proper attention to the D-8, but paid attention to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which is more passive,” she said.

She noted that if proper attention is paid to the D-8, it will be able to become as strong as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and may become an alternative market to the EU.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, addressing the D-8 summit, said the composition of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation (aka Developing-8) should expand.

Erdogan noted that economic and political ties between the D-8 member countries should also expand.

The Turkish president also said that the D-8 member countries should use their national currencies in trade.