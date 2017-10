Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry to auction manat bonds

2017-10-21 12:28 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

An auction for placement of medium-term bonds worth five million manats of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance will be held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) Oct. 24, the BSE said Oct. 21.

Some 50,000 bonds at a par value of 100 manats each and maturity period of 728 days will be put up for auction.

Azerbaijani investment company PASHA Capital is the underwriter of the issuance.

(1.7001 manats = 1 USD on Oct. 21)