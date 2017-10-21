Azerbaijan defense minister orders troops to immediately suppress enemy provocations (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21

Trend:

A service meeting has been held at the Central Command Post of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan under the chairmanship of Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, said the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry in a message on Oct. 21.

The meeting was attended by deputy defense ministers, commanders of the Armed Forces and units of the armed forces, chiefs of the main departments, departments and services of the ministry, commanders of units, as well as by commanders and other officials of frontline military units through video communication.

Bringing the instructions of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev to the attention of the meeting participants, Minister Hasanov analyzed the recent situation on the frontline and emphasized the forthcoming tasks.

Colonel General Hasanov gave relevant instructions to the commanding personnel of all categories to increase the combat readiness and service-combat activity of personnel, the fighting efficiency of troops, the maneuvering capabilities of military units, especially those stationed on the frontline, and the immediate and decisive suppression of enemy provocations.