Justice ministers of SCO member states convene in Tashkent

2017-10-21

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 21

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

The introduction of modern mechanisms of legal support for investments in the area of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was discussed at the fifth meeting of SCO member states’ justice ministers, held in Tashkent.

The meeting’s agenda also included issues of further intensification of cooperation among the justice ministries of SCO member states to ensure the rule of law, protect the rights and legitimate interests of citizens.

At the initiative of the Uzbek side, a discussion was held on the development of investment legislation, and the creation of additional legal conditions for facilitating investment procedure.

The participants noted the importance of improving the mechanism for providing legal assistance in civil and family issues to the citizens of SCO member states, introducing modern methods of consideration of appeals from individuals and legal entities.

Legal mechanisms to improve the effectiveness of the working groups on interaction in the field of forensic examination and legal services in the SCO member states were discussed at the meeting.

Representatives of SCO member states – justice ministers of India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, deputy justice minister of China, as well as representatives of SCO observer states – justice ministers of Afghanistan, Belarus and Iran attended the meeting.