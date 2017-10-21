Azerbaijan in talks with several states on mutual recognition of e-signatures

2017-10-21 13:21 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan is negotiating with relevant authorities of Turkey, Iran, Qatar and Ukraine on the mutual recognition of electronic signatures, the ministry’s Data Processing Center told Trend Oct. 21.

The Center added that currently, work is underway to develop e-services and e-commerce in the country with the support of the European Union, and as part of this project, standards are being prepared in the field of eIDAS, which is an EU regulation on electronic identification and trust services for electronic transactions in the internal market, as well as e-commerce and e-government.

Earlier, during the second meeting of working group of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) held in Istanbul in 2017, an agreement was reached on mutual recognition of e-signatures among the Council’s member states that expressed readiness to create the necessary conditions for recognition of e-signatures among Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.