Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-10-21 13:34 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21
By Azad Hasanli – Trend:
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) increased by 0.0002 manats (0.01 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70018 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Oct. 9
|
1.7002
|
Oct. 16
|
1.7003
|
Oct. 10
|
1.7002
|
Oct. 17
|
1.7003
|
Oct. 11
|
1.7003
|
Oct. 18
|
1.7001
|
Oct. 12
|
1.7003
|
Oct. 19
|
1.7001
|
Oct. 13
|
1.7003
|
Oct. 20
|
1.7001
|
Average weekly
|
1.70026
|
Average weekly
|
1.70018
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0007 manats or 0.03 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.00516 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Oct. 9
|
1.9953
|
Oct. 16
|
2.008
|
Oct. 10
|
2.0011
|
Oct. 17
|
2.0028
|
Oct. 11
|
2.0087
|
Oct. 18
|
2
|
Oct. 12
|
2.0194
|
Oct. 19
|
2.0063
|
Oct. 13
|
2.0141
|
Oct. 20
|
2.0087
|
Average weekly
|
2.00772
|
Average weekly
|
2.00516
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0001 manats (0.3 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02966 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Oct. 9
|
0.0292
|
Oct. 16
|
0.0297
|
Oct. 10
|
0.0292
|
Oct. 17
|
0.0297
|
Oct. 11
|
0.0293
|
Oct. 18
|
0.0297
|
Oct. 12
|
0.0294
|
Oct. 19
|
0.0296
|
Oct. 13
|
0.0295
|
Oct. 20
|
0.0296
|
Average weekly
|
0.02932
|
Average weekly
|
0.02966
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0028 manats or 0.6 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.4649 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Oct. 9
|
0.4581
|
Oct. 16
|
0.4672
|
Oct. 10
|
0.4608
|
Oct. 17
|
0.4659
|
Oct. 11
|
0.4588
|
Oct. 18
|
0.4638
|
Oct. 12
|
0.4672
|
Oct. 19
|
0.4627
|
Oct. 13
|
0.4657
|
Oct. 20
|
0.4644
|
Average weekly
|
0.46212
|
Average weekly
|
0.4649
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 22.7013 manats or by 1.04 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2194.6782 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Oct. 9
|
2180.9826
|
Oct. 16
|
2209.7099
|
Oct. 10
|
2174.1308
|
Oct. 17
|
2216.001
|
Oct. 11
|
2195.7674
|
Oct. 18
|
2184.2035
|
Oct. 12
|
2192.1118
|
Oct. 19
|
2176.468
|
Oct. 13
|
2193.8121
|
Oct. 20
|
2187.0086
|
Average weekly
|
2187.36094
|
Average weekly
|
2194.6782