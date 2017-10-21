AZ EN RU TR
azerbaijan news app
Thumbnail

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-10-21 13:34 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) increased by 0.0002 manats (0.01 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70018 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Oct. 9

1.7002

Oct. 16

1.7003

Oct. 10

1.7002

Oct. 17

1.7003

Oct. 11

1.7003

Oct. 18

1.7001

Oct. 12

1.7003

Oct. 19

1.7001

Oct. 13

1.7003

Oct. 20

1.7001

Average weekly

1.70026

Average weekly

1.70018

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0007 manats or 0.03 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.00516 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Oct. 9

1.9953

Oct. 16

2.008

Oct. 10

2.0011

Oct. 17

2.0028

Oct. 11

2.0087

Oct. 18

2

Oct. 12

2.0194

Oct. 19

2.0063

Oct. 13

2.0141

Oct. 20

2.0087

Average weekly

2.00772

Average weekly

2.00516

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0001 manats (0.3 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02966 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Oct. 9

0.0292

Oct. 16

0.0297

Oct. 10

0.0292

Oct. 17

0.0297

Oct. 11

0.0293

Oct. 18

0.0297

Oct. 12

0.0294

Oct. 19

0.0296

Oct. 13

0.0295

Oct. 20

0.0296

Average weekly

0.02932

Average weekly

0.02966

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0028 manats or 0.6 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.4649 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Oct. 9

0.4581

Oct. 16

0.4672

Oct. 10

0.4608

Oct. 17

0.4659

Oct. 11

0.4588

Oct. 18

0.4638

Oct. 12

0.4672

Oct. 19

0.4627

Oct. 13

0.4657

Oct. 20

0.4644

Average weekly

0.46212

Average weekly

0.4649

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 22.7013 manats or by 1.04 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2194.6782 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Oct. 9

2180.9826

Oct. 16

2209.7099

Oct. 10

2174.1308

Oct. 17

2216.001

Oct. 11

2195.7674

Oct. 18

2184.2035

Oct. 12

2192.1118

Oct. 19

2176.468

Oct. 13

2193.8121

Oct. 20

2187.0086

Average weekly

2187.36094

Average weekly

2194.6782

Bu kateqoriyadaki digər xəbərlər