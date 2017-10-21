Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) increased by 0.0002 manats (0.01 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70018 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Oct. 9 1.7002 Oct. 16 1.7003 Oct. 10 1.7002 Oct. 17 1.7003 Oct. 11 1.7003 Oct. 18 1.7001 Oct. 12 1.7003 Oct. 19 1.7001 Oct. 13 1.7003 Oct. 20 1.7001 Average weekly 1.70026 Average weekly 1.70018

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0007 manats or 0.03 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.00516 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Oct. 9 1.9953 Oct. 16 2.008 Oct. 10 2.0011 Oct. 17 2.0028 Oct. 11 2.0087 Oct. 18 2 Oct. 12 2.0194 Oct. 19 2.0063 Oct. 13 2.0141 Oct. 20 2.0087 Average weekly 2.00772 Average weekly 2.00516

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0001 manats (0.3 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02966 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Oct. 9 0.0292 Oct. 16 0.0297 Oct. 10 0.0292 Oct. 17 0.0297 Oct. 11 0.0293 Oct. 18 0.0297 Oct. 12 0.0294 Oct. 19 0.0296 Oct. 13 0.0295 Oct. 20 0.0296 Average weekly 0.02932 Average weekly 0.02966

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0028 manats or 0.6 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.4649 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Oct. 9 0.4581 Oct. 16 0.4672 Oct. 10 0.4608 Oct. 17 0.4659 Oct. 11 0.4588 Oct. 18 0.4638 Oct. 12 0.4672 Oct. 19 0.4627 Oct. 13 0.4657 Oct. 20 0.4644 Average weekly 0.46212 Average weekly 0.4649

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 22.7013 manats or by 1.04 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2194.6782 manats.