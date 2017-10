Turkey ratifies military agreement with Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey has ratified a military agreement with Azerbaijan, the Turkish Resmi Gazete (Official newspaper) reported Oct. 21.

The country ratified the document on strengthening of relations in such spheres as underwater attack, underwater defense and preparation of qualified divers.

The document on cooperation was signed in Ankara on May 5, 2017.

