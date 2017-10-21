Erdogan: US cannot be called a civilized country

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The US cannot be called civilized since there are serious problems with human rights in that country, the Turkish media quoted Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying Oct. 21.

“After the US issued warrants to arrest my bodyguards, I cannot call that country civilized,” said Erdogan.

He noted that the declared principles of partnership between the US and Turkey do not work in fact.

On June 15, a US court issued a warrant for the arrest of Erdogan’s bodyguards who dispersed demonstrators in Washington, among whom there were supporters of the Kurdish Workers’ Party (PKK).

