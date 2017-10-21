Uzbekistan hosts forum on innovative developments

2017-10-21 15:00 | www.trend.az | 0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Oct. 21

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

Uzbekistan hosted the second international scientific and technical conference on innovative developments in the field of chemistry and technology of fuels and lubricants.

The forum was organized by JSC Uzbekneftegaz and JSC Uzneftmahsulot, the Agency for Science and Technology, the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan jointly with the Bukhara and Fergana oil refineries.

The conference was attended by scientists and specialists from Uzbekistan, the United States, Germany, Denmark, Russia, South Korea and Ukraine.

The participants exchanged views on development of pure, high-octane gasoline, the use of innovative developments, the peculiarities of the transition to production of diesel fuel of the Euro-5 standard and other topical issues.

Currently, oil and condensate processing plants with a design capacity of 8.5 million tons per year operate in Uzbekistan. They produce more than 70 types of gasoline, kerosene and diesel fuel.