Azerbaijani first deputy defense minister due in US

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21

The Azerbaijani First Deputy of Defense Minister, Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov departs for Washington, US to attend Chiefs of Defense Conference on Countering-Violent Extremist Organizations (C-VEOs) to be held on Oct. 24, the Defense Ministry reports.