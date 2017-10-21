MP: President Aliyev told D-8 summit participants about Armenian aggression's grave consequences

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The invitation by President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the 9th Summit of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation is a clear example of the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood, Elman Nasirov, member of the Azerbaijani parliament, told Trend Oct. 21.

Nasirov noted that each such platform is very important in terms of demonstrating the potential of Azerbaijan and informing the international community about the problems faced by the Azerbaijani state.

“The president of Azerbaijan, as always, this time also brought to the attention of the participants the information on Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan and its grave consequences,” said the MP.

The president’s visit once again demonstrated that Azerbaijan has already been attracted to the events of many important organizations, where it is not a member, and has a fairly high authority on the international arena.

It should be reminded that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, at the invitation of President Erdogan, participated in the D-8 summit held in Istanbul on Oct. 20 as a special guest.