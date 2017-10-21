D-8 summit can cement Tehran-Baku-Ankara ties

Tehran, Iran, Oct. 21

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

The recent summit of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) which, among others, gathered Iranian, Turkish, and Azerbaijani officials together will be a useful tool in cementing ties between these three strategic countries, an Azerbaijan affairs expert believes.

Especially if the common concerns of these countries, such as security and terrorism are taken into account, more meetings between the leaders can create stronger bonds between the three countries, Dr. Reza Abedi Gonabad told Trend Oct. 21.

Turkey hosted the Summit on Oct. 20 under the motto “Expanding Opportunities through Cooperation”, taking over the charge from Pakistan.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Iranian First Vice President Es'haq Jahangiri and Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla attended the summit.

The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, also known as Developing-8, is an organization for development of cooperation among member states (Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey).

The combined population of the eight countries accounts for about 60 percent of all Muslims, or close to 13 percent of the world’s population.